ICYMI: Lebanon’s party protest – Dissent, DJs and Baby Shark (VIDEO)

25 Oct, 2019 14:42
ICYMI: Lebanon's party protest – Dissent, DJs and Baby Shark (VIDEO)
Protests are raging in countries across the world, but few are doing it in as much style as Lebanon, where a quarter of the nation has hit the streets.

Amid calls for the entire government to step down, after years of economic incompetence and allegations of corruption, the protesters are trying to make the best of it.

Djs have turned the demos into open air nightclubs, children have been entertained by renditions of Baby Shark, oh, and tires have been set alight.  It is a protest, after all.  

ICYMI takes a look.

