ICYMI: Greta’s icy glare v Trump’s hot air, teen’s death stare defines climate debate

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 14:30
Forget global warming, it was cold winds blowing through the UN climate summit when Donald Trump was caught in the death stare of teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

It was an image that defines the extremes of the climate change debate, Trump doesn’t seem to think there’s much to worry about, whilst Thunberg may be worrying too much for her own good.

ICYMI’s Polly Boiko takes a look at the unexpected confrontation.

