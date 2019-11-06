 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Comrade Cummings? Election season launches Russian stooge blame game – UK edition! (VIDEO)

6 Nov, 2019 16:18
It’s election season in the UK, and that can mean only one thing – it’s time to win some votes by making accusations of Russian stoogery, and all sides are at it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top political adviser Dominic Cummings has been accused of shady links to Moscow, mainly because he spent some time in Russia over 20 years ago. These days, that’s all it takes.

Here’s ICYMI’s guide to the other Russian stooges to keep your eye on this election season, UK edition.

