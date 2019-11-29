London Bridge attacker was convicted for ‘Islamist terrorism-related’ crime, released last year with electronic tag – reports
The attacker, who has not yet been named, was released from prison about a year ago, agreeing to wear an electronic tag as part of his bail conditions, according to a report in the Times. The Ministry of Justice learned of the man’s identity soon after the attack and ordered a review of his case.
Front page of The Times tomorrow morning: 'The terrorist wearing a tag'• Released a year ago after being convicted of an Islamist related terror offence• wearing an electronic tag after release• guest at Cambridge university conference on prisoner rehabilitation (?!)
Two people were killed and several others injured in the attack, which took place on the London Bridge on Friday afternoon. After a scuffle with police the suspect – who wore a fake suicide vest and was believed to have a gun – was shot and killed. It has been deemed a “terrorist incident.”
Sources have told Sky News the suspect in the London Bridge attack was a recently-released terrorist prisoner believed to have been wearing a tag
Calling the attack “heartbreaking,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was a “mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early,” adding that the courts must enforce the “appropriate sentences” for terrorists and other dangerous felons.
I can assure you … that anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice.
