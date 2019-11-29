London Bridge attacker was convicted for ‘Islamist terrorism-related’ crime, released last year with electronic tag – reports

The man behind the London Bridge stabbing rampage had spent time in jail for an “Islamist terrorism-related offence,” UK newspapers reported, as PM Boris Johnson has called for stricter jail terms for offenders.

The attacker, who has not yet been named, was released from prison about a year ago, agreeing to wear an electronic tag as part of his bail conditions, according to a report in the Times. The Ministry of Justice learned of the man’s identity soon after the attack and ordered a review of his case.

Front page of The Times tomorrow morning: ‘The terrorist wearing a tag’• Released a year ago after being convicted of an Islamist related terror offence• wearing an electronic tag after release• guest at Cambridge university conference on prisoner rehabilitation (?!) pic.twitter.com/i75caPB7BT — Liam Duffy (@LiamSD12) November 29, 2019

Two people were killed and several others injured in the attack, which took place on the London Bridge on Friday afternoon. After a scuffle with police the suspect – who wore a fake suicide vest and was believed to have a gun – was shot and killed. It has been deemed a “terrorist incident.”

Sources have told Sky News the suspect in the London Bridge attack was a recently-released terrorist prisoner believed to have been wearing a tag — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) November 29, 2019

Calling the attack “heartbreaking,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was a “mistake to allow serious and violent criminals to come out of prison early,” adding that the courts must enforce the “appropriate sentences” for terrorists and other dangerous felons.

I can assure you … that anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice.

Also on rt.com London Bridge stabbing a terrorist attack, suspect shot dead at scene – counter-terror chief

DETAILS TO FOLLOW