London Bridge stabbing a terrorist attack, suspect shot dead at scene – counter-terror chief

The man shot by police on London Bridge has died at the scene, Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer told reporters. The suspect was strapped with a fake bomb and the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Police shot the suspect dead, after he stabbed multiple people near London Bridge on Friday, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told reporters that afternoon. The man died at the scene.

“This is a terrorist incident,” Basu told reporters, adding that investigators believe the man was wearing a hoax explosive vest.

In response, Basu said that the Metropolitan Police would be stepping up patrols in London, and that the area will remain cordoned off for some time, to ensure “no further danger to the public.”

It is still unclear how many people were stabbed before police ended the attacker’s rampage. News reports suggest that at least five people were injured. The attack brought chaos to the busy central London thoroughfare, and has been condemned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an “appalling incident.”

London Bridge was also the scene of a vehicle-ramming and stabbing attack in June 2017, which left 11 people dead.

