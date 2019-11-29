 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London Bridge stabbing a terrorist attack, suspect shot dead at scene – counter-terror chief
WATCH: People flee in panic amid apparent terror attack in London

29 Nov, 2019 16:14
Police officers clear the area near Borough Market after the incident at London Bridge. © Reuters/Dylan Martinez
London appears to have fallen victim to another terrorist attack; footage on social media captured people fleeing from the scene as unarmed civilians and police tackled the alleged suspect.

The incident unfolded at around 2pm on the busy thoroughfare in the middle of the UK capital. Several people were injured in a stabbing attack before members of the public reportedly restrained the attacker and police officers intervened.

London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured

The attack sparked panic in the area. RT’s video agency Ruptly’s footage shows authorities evacuating people from buildings in the vicinity.

London Bridge and the nearby Borough Markets were the scene of a deadly ramming and stabbing terrorist attack in June 2017 which left 11 people dead.

A huge number of police and emergency services personnel attended the scene on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said that it is treating the incident “as if it is terror-related” as a precautionary measure. 

The condition of the attacker has yet to be confirmed but police have said that one person was shot and one person has been detained. It is unclear whether it is the same person.

