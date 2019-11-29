WATCH: People flee in panic amid apparent terror attack in London

London appears to have fallen victim to another terrorist attack; footage on social media captured people fleeing from the scene as unarmed civilians and police tackled the alleged suspect.

The incident unfolded at around 2pm on the busy thoroughfare in the middle of the UK capital. Several people were injured in a stabbing attack before members of the public reportedly restrained the attacker and police officers intervened.

London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured

The attack sparked panic in the area. RT’s video agency Ruptly’s footage shows authorities evacuating people from buildings in the vicinity.

London Bridge and the nearby Borough Markets were the scene of a deadly ramming and stabbing terrorist attack in June 2017 which left 11 people dead.

A huge number of police and emergency services personnel attended the scene on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said that it is treating the incident “as if it is terror-related” as a precautionary measure.

The condition of the attacker has yet to be confirmed but police have said that one person was shot and one person has been detained. It is unclear whether it is the same person.

Also on rt.com WATCH moment London Bridge stabbing suspect shot by police

Like this story? Share it with a friend!