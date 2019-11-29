London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured

Several people have been injured and one person has been detained as police in London deal with an incident on London Bridge.

Numerous police and ambulance vehicles are at the scene on the busy thoroughfare and buildings in the vicinity have been evacuated. Police have revealed that at least one person appears to have been shot during the incident.

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement.

Police shouting for everyone to move away. Real panic setting in at London Bridge. Rumours of a shooting? pic.twitter.com/vBZoKu73za — Timothy Johnson (@timtj) November 29, 2019

Sky News is reporting that one man was fatally shot by armed forces during the incident and at least five people are believed to have been stabbed in the area.

The BBC is reporting that two shots were fired and photographs posted on Twitter showed a truck parked across several lanes of traffic on the bridge. Counter terrorism police are involved in the investigation into the stabbing.

.@myldn reporter @CharliellJones is at London Bridge right now. His video shows armed officers moving towards the area before they tell everyone to 'get inside' #LondonBridgepic.twitter.com/lQSr1oGGxP — Sam Truelove (@samtruelove1) November 29, 2019

Footage circulating on social media shows two men grappling on the ground before one of the men is dragged away by police officers. It appears that the second man is then shot by the officers.

London Bridge train station has been shut down due to the incident and nearby Borough Market has been evacuated. Numerous other buildings in the vicinity are also being evacuated.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is kept updated on the incident and thanked the police and all emergency services for their “immediate response."

The bridge was previously the scene of a ramming and stabbing terrorist attack in June 2017 which left 11 people dead.

