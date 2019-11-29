 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured
HomeUK News

London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured

29 Nov, 2019 14:17
Get short URL
London Bridge stabbing: Police fire shots at attacker, multiple people injured
The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of the incident on November 29, 2019 ©  Luke Poulton via Reuters
Several people have been injured and one person has been detained as police in London deal with an incident on London Bridge.

Numerous police and ambulance vehicles are at the scene on the busy thoroughfare and buildings in the vicinity have been evacuated. Police have revealed that at least one person appears to have been shot during the incident.

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," police said in a statement.

Sky News is reporting that one man was fatally shot by armed forces during the incident and at least five people are believed to have been stabbed in the area.

The BBC is reporting that two shots were fired and photographs posted on Twitter showed a truck parked across several lanes of traffic on the bridge. Counter terrorism police are involved in the investigation into the stabbing.

Footage circulating on social media shows two men grappling on the ground before one of the men is dragged away by police officers. It appears that the second man is then shot by the officers.

London Bridge train station has been shut down due to the incident and nearby Borough Market has been evacuated. Numerous other buildings in the vicinity are also being evacuated.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is kept updated on the incident and thanked the police and all emergency services for their “immediate response."

The bridge was previously the scene of a ramming and stabbing terrorist attack in June 2017 which left 11 people dead.

MORE AS IT HAPPENS

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies