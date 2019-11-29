WATCH moment London Bridge stabbing suspect shot by police

Video footage has emerged showing police officers shooting a man believed to be a suspect in a stabbing attack on London Bridge. The knifeman’s rampage left several people injured.

Footage captured from a passing vehicle and shared on Twitter shows armed police officers surrounding the suspect, pulling a member of the public off him, before shooting him.

Please stay away from #LondonBridge! I just saw a man with a knife being shot in the head by police. Please be careful London! pic.twitter.com/BotIffaLJ0 — Hand Luggage Only (@HLOBlog) November 29, 2019

Alternate angles show the police officers breaking up the scuffle before firing on the man with a submachine gun. Two gunshots can be heard ringing out.

In another clip, a man can be seen removing a knife from the scene, immediately after the suspect is shot.

The condition of the suspect is unclear, and it is also unclear whether he is the same man reported detained by London Metropolitan Police.

The man is suspected to have stabbed at least five people before police ended his rampage, and the incident caused widespread panic in the busy area of central London. Police have not confirmed the number of injuries, but said that "a number of people" were stabbed.

