 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Biggest in history’: Strike forces BA to scrap almost all flights, chaos affects tens of thousands

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 10:45
Get short URL
‘Biggest in history’: Strike forces BA to scrap almost all flights, chaos affects tens of thousands
FILE PHOTO: A British Airways Airbus A320 aircraft sits on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport © Reuters / Henry Nicholls/ File Photo
Skies around the UK were a lot quieter on Monday morning after British Airways canceled nearly all its flights due to a pilots’ strike in what’s been called the ‘biggest shutdown in history.’

The strike over pilots’ wages was triggered by flight crew who belong to the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa). Pilots have gone on strike for 48 hours, forcing BA to cancel almost all of the airline’s 1,700 flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on Monday and Tuesday, causing travel chaos for tens of thousands of passengers.

Grounded British Airways planes sit on the tarmac at Heathrow airport Terminal 5 in west London © AFP / Ben Stansall

UK media are reporting that it’s the “biggest” walkout of its flight crew in the airline’s history.

Around 200,000 passengers have been dealt a severe travel headache with many desperately seeking alternative flights. Many check-in desks around the country were empty, with Heathrow Terminal 5, a main hub for BA, a ghost town, after the airline told passengers not to bother turning up for their flights.

The worldwide picture showed a dramatic reduction in BA flights in operation.

Angry passengers voiced frustration at having their travel plans turned upside down with one person tweeting that they received a flight cancellation message just one hour before their scheduled departure from London City airport.

However, there were those who saw the funny side to the shutdown, with one person tweeting a video of a BA plane taking off from a UK airport and joking: “this must be one of their new #selfFly planes.”

Despite pilots from abroad not being entitled to strike, BA cancelled more than 50 Sunday night intercontinental flights to Heathrow. The airline is set to lose up to £100m on the first two days of Balpa’s planned strikes.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies