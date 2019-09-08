 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Amazon’s ‘smart’ doorbell allows customers to spy on ‘minorities minding their own f**ng business’

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 11:44 Edited time: 8 Sep, 2019 11:51
Get short URL
Amazon’s ‘smart’ doorbell allows customers to spy on ‘minorities minding their own f**ng business’
Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon devices, announces Ring's new Stick Up Cams during an Alexa products and services launch event at The Spheres in Seattle on September 20, 2018. © AFP / Grant Hindsley
A shadowy partnership between Amazon’s ‘smart’ doorbell company and hundreds of police departments across America has fueled paranoia and pushed the country closer to an Orwellian surveillance state, Redacted Tonight reports.

Amazon’s Ring has given 400 US police departments access to its customers’ home surveillance footage, raising serious privacy concerns – particularly because many clients have reportedly never consented to participating in the program.

As Redacted Tonight correspondent Natalie McGill argues, the company feeds on paranoia and prejudice, leading to a spike in reports to police that turn out to be false alarms.

Neighbors are now encouraged to “upload footage and chat about suspicious looking people,” McGill said, adding: “and, by ‘suspicious looking people’, I just mean minorities minding their own f****g business.”

Watch the full episode.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies