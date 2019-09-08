Amazon’s ‘smart’ doorbell allows customers to spy on ‘minorities minding their own f**ng business’
Amazon’s Ring has given 400 US police departments access to its customers’ home surveillance footage, raising serious privacy concerns – particularly because many clients have reportedly never consented to participating in the program.
As Redacted Tonight correspondent Natalie McGill argues, the company feeds on paranoia and prejudice, leading to a spike in reports to police that turn out to be false alarms.
Neighbors are now encouraged to “upload footage and chat about suspicious looking people,” McGill said, adding: “and, by ‘suspicious looking people’, I just mean minorities minding their own f****g business.”
