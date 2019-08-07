 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thousands stranded as BA cancels & delays hundreds of flights amid IT system failure

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 10:28 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 10:39
© Paul Trickett via REUTERS
Exasperated holidaymakers have been left stranded at a number of UK airports amid widespread flight delays and even cancelations, after an alleged IT system failure struck British Airways.

Frustrated customers have swamped social media with complaints as BA had already announced some 81 flight cancelations at Heathrow and a further 10 canceled flights at Gatwick.

Would-be passengers have described the service as disgusting while calling British Airways “a disaster company” and “a shambles.”

Over 200 flights have been delayed so far, with the airline advising customers to allow for prolonged waits at check-in desks. 

The airline’s online check-in system has experienced major failures and the company has reportedly reverted to a manual system at airports, further compounding delays for beleaguered travellers.

This outage is allegedly the fourth major outage at British Airways in the past two years.

It is the second high-profile disaster for the company in as many days, after one of its aircraft cabin filled with smoke on Monday afternoon, video of which was shared online.

