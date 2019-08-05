 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Horror film’ mid-air: Smoke fills British Airways plane, prompts emergency landing (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 18:29 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 19:16
FILE PHOTO ©REUTERS /FW1F/Keith Weir
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Valencia, Spain after the craft’s cabin filled with smoke. As of yet, no injuries have been reported.

The plane continued traveling for some ten minutes after the cabin began to fill with smoke on Monday afternoon, according to a family member of a passenger who spoke with the Mirror.

“Terrifying experience on flight to Valencia,” one of the passengers tweeted after the emergency landing. “Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated.”

Videos posted online showed the smoky cabin during the brief emergency, while other clips depicted passengers evacuating the aircraft.

The flight left Heathrow Airport in London earlier Monday afternoon, and was thought to be due for Valencia.

A spokesperson for British Airways said the company was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft in Valencia,” the spokesperson said. “We will release more information as soon as we have it."

