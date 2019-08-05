‘Horror film’ mid-air: Smoke fills British Airways plane, prompts emergency landing (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Valencia, Spain after the craft’s cabin filled with smoke. As of yet, no injuries have been reported.

The plane continued traveling for some ten minutes after the cabin began to fill with smoke on Monday afternoon, according to a family member of a passenger who spoke with the Mirror.

.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairwayspic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

“Terrifying experience on flight to Valencia,” one of the passengers tweeted after the emergency landing. “Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated.”

BA422 landed in VLC with smoke on the cabin and passengers leaving through evacuation ramp. @britishairways what is happenning? No info to passengers pic.twitter.com/FPcZbaC15d — Miguel J. Galindo (@MJGalindo) August 5, 2019

Videos posted online showed the smoky cabin during the brief emergency, while other clips depicted passengers evacuating the aircraft.

#BritishAirways#Valencia#EmergencyLanding Still waiting to hear what actually happened on our British Airways flight from LHR to Valencia in which our cabin filled with smoke in the last 10 minutes of flight, had to disembark via emergency chutes. No comms 60 mins and counting! pic.twitter.com/UywuesxHeC — Gayle Fitzpatrick (@gaylem1978) August 5, 2019

The flight left Heathrow Airport in London earlier Monday afternoon, and was thought to be due for Valencia.

A spokesperson for British Airways said the company was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft in Valencia,” the spokesperson said. “We will release more information as soon as we have it."





Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!