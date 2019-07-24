Is new PM Boris Johnson going to save the UK? Fencesitter Finds Out!

It’s been another mad week in British politics with Boris Johnson taking over as the UK’s new prime minister.

But what do people think about the floppy-haired, dishevelled-looking geezer that we now call ‘Mr Prime Minister’?

As BoJo was entering Number 10 for the first time, Jonny Fencesitter was there to catch it all.

Fencesitter hit the streets to find out exactly just what average Joes – most of whom didn’t get a say in choosing their new leader – think of Boris Johnson.

Or does Brexit + BoJo = BoXit? Fencesitter Finds Out!

