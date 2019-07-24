 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Is new PM Boris Johnson going to save the UK? Fencesitter Finds Out!

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 21:13 Edited time: 24 Jul, 2019 21:13
Is new PM Boris Johnson going to save the UK? Fencesitter Finds Out!
Fencesitter Finds Out!
It’s been another mad week in British politics with Boris Johnson taking over as the UK’s new prime minister.

But what do people think about the floppy-haired, dishevelled-looking geezer that we now call ‘Mr Prime Minister’?

As BoJo was entering Number 10 for the first time, Jonny Fencesitter was there to catch it all.

Fencesitter hit the streets to find out exactly just what average Joes – most of whom didn’t get a say in choosing their new leader – think of Boris Johnson.

Or does Brexit + BoJo = BoXit? Fencesitter Finds Out!

