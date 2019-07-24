Denial, anger & cat memes: Brits go through stages of BoJo acceptance on Twitter

As Boris Johnson exulted in the “awesome foursome” of the UK in his first speech as Prime Minister and proceeded to chase out a small crowd of cabinet members, online observers went from anger and disbelief to bitter sarcasm.

With “just” two cringeworthy gags in two days, Johnson made it clear that the UK is in for a ride, even to those who were not convinced from the moment they knew he would be PM. From the DUDE joke to “awesome foursome”, BoJo looks set to smash the gaffe-per-politician record, and while some argue about his policies, others revel in the sheer absurdity the UK has gotten itself into.

To be fair, with Boris Johnson now the Prime Minister, there’s no longer a need for anyone to be Minister for Comic Relief https://t.co/rhgI0ZCxKF — Ollie Thorpe 🏳️‍🌈 (@OllieThorpe97) July 24, 2019

There were those who shared helpful tips on how to live through the BoJo era (spoiler: alcohol is involved).

Or just facepalmed in silent despair.

Obvious comparisons were drawn between Johnson and US president Donald Trump, from similar (if more unkempt) hairstyles…

New #TinaToon#BorisJohnsonPM Time to Spiffy Up!#Brexit We now have two ‘orange man’ leaders in the west. In addition to President Trump, there’s the Pro-Brexit Boris Johnson, or “BOJO.” He is Britain’s new prime minister.



funny post at https://t.co/EnxQLqjTIypic.twitter.com/pKeWcx8NWq — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 24, 2019

To the way his arrival purged the Cabinet of Theresa May-era secretaries.

Would it not have been quicker for @BorisJohnson to say to the cabinet you’re all fired? pic.twitter.com/8SlKzogRf9 — Jen Skipper (@jenmskipper) July 24, 2019

And while some were stuck in disbelief…

I can’t believe I’m living in a world where boris johnson is prime minister — rhianwen (@rhianwengw) July 24, 2019

Or outright denial…

I’m hoping if I don’t watch the news and I don’t read any news then Boris Johnson won’t really be PM! That’s how it works isn’t it? 🙄😂 — Mike Pitt (@MikeyMoo75) July 24, 2019

Others skipped straight to cat memes – starring Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office himself.

Who doesn’t love Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat?#BorisJohnsonpic.twitter.com/RHzi46mUXn — Ms Hatie Kopkins (@Hatie_Kopkins__) July 24, 2019

