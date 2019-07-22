If we can put a man on the Moon, we can solve Brexit – Boris Johnson

Tory leadership front runner Boris Johnson has boldly gone where no other UK politician has gone before, using the first-ever Moon landing as proof that Brexit is deliverable “if we have a real sense of mission.”

Writing in what is expected to be his last column for the Daily Telegraph before likely entering 10 Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, Johnson attempted to evoke the spirit of the 1969 Moon landing as inspiration for resolving the Brexit debacle.

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson waves kipper on stage to show EU's ‘regulatory overkill’,gets slammed for fishy claims

He said a “can-do spirit” was needed to resolve the contentious Irish backstop issue, the biggest stumbling block to the UK exiting the EU.

If they could use hand-knitted computer code to make a frictionless re-entry to Earth’s atmosphere in 1969, we can solve the problem of frictionless trade at the Northern Irish border.

The former foreign secretary, who is hot favorite to be announced as PM Theresa May’s successor on Tuesday, insisted Britain could leave the EU by October 31 as “we [certainly] have the technology to do so.”

It comes as a string of cabinet ministers, including Chancellor Philip Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke, revealed their intentions over the weekend to quit if Johnson becomes Tory PM. Both men are against a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, something which Johnson is prepared to oversee.

Also on rt.com UK Finance Minister Philip Hammond says he’ll resign before 'new PM' Boris Johnson can sack him

Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan, who accused Johnson of throwing former British ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, “under a bus” over the leak of secret cables regarding Donald Trump, resigned on Monday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.