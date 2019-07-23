Dude, where’s my Brexit? Boris begins leadership with groan-worthy gag

Boris Johnson was finally revealed as the new Conservative Party leader on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a life’s work. Less than five minutes into the role, he closed his first remarks with a groan-worthy ‘DUDE’ joke.

After profusely thanking anyone and everyone involved in securing him the reins of power, Johnson concluded his first –and brief– speech as party leader with a rallying cry for Conservatives to defeat Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and to deliver on the Tories’ recent promises, to which he added an addendum.

“I know that someone has already pointed out that ‘Deliver, Unite, and Defeat’ was not the perfect acronym for an election campaign, since unfortunately it spells ‘dud.’ But they forgot the final ‘E,’ my friends, ‘e’ for ‘energize,’” Johnson declared triumphantly.

“And I say to all the doubters, ‘Dude, we are going to energize the country, we’re going to get Brexit done on October 31st.”

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson chosen as next British prime minister

Johnson’s victory in the Conservative Party leadership race will see him take over as Britain’s Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!