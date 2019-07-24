 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

BoJo the reincarnation of British comedian Benny Hill? New PM’s pose prompts amusing comparison

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 10:14
Get short URL
BoJo the reincarnation of British comedian Benny Hill? New PM’s pose prompts amusing comparison
(L) New British PM Boris Johnson arrives at the Conservative Party HQ © Reuters / Toby Melville (R) British comedian Benny Hill © Benny Hill TV
Could the 1970s British ‘slapstick’ comedian Benny Hill, famous for his iconic chase scenes with scantily clad women, have been reincarnated as Boris Johnson? The new British PM’s pose has raised the possibility on social media.

As Johnson takes on the serious task of making his first public speech as the UK’s new prime minister and forming his government later on Wednesday, what better way to start the day than to be compared to the iconic British joker.

The front pages of Wednesday’s British newspapers were dominated by a snapshot of Johnson giving a salute outside Conservative Party headquarters. If he had been going for the proud military pose, it seems to have left many on Twitter unconvinced, to say the least.

Many people on social media have posted pictures of the two blonde men side by side, commenting on the uncanny resemblance. Others suggested online it is befitting that the Tories, who have made the UK a “laughing stock,” now have “a Benny Hill tribute act… in charge of the country.”

There were also a string of posts showing Johnson at typically Benny Hill-type events as “evidence” that the former London mayor and foreign secretary may indeed have some connection to the late comedian.

Born Alfred Hawthorn Hill, the British comedian pioneered a combination of cheeky humor, songs and impressions on stage, TV and film over a 40-year period. Hill died in 1992.

If this is a sign of things to come for Johnson as Britain’s leader, then it’s safe to say it’s going to be a rollercoaster of a ride... and may include some comical chase scenes to boot.

Also on rt.com New British PM Boris Johnson’s jaw-dropping gaffes – a brief history

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies