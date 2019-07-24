BoJo the reincarnation of British comedian Benny Hill? New PM’s pose prompts amusing comparison
As Johnson takes on the serious task of making his first public speech as the UK’s new prime minister and forming his government later on Wednesday, what better way to start the day than to be compared to the iconic British joker.
The front pages of Wednesday’s British newspapers were dominated by a snapshot of Johnson giving a salute outside Conservative Party headquarters. If he had been going for the proud military pose, it seems to have left many on Twitter unconvinced, to say the least.
Many people on social media have posted pictures of the two blonde men side by side, commenting on the uncanny resemblance. Others suggested online it is befitting that the Tories, who have made the UK a “laughing stock,” now have “a Benny Hill tribute act… in charge of the country.”
There were also a string of posts showing Johnson at typically Benny Hill-type events as “evidence” that the former London mayor and foreign secretary may indeed have some connection to the late comedian.
Born Alfred Hawthorn Hill, the British comedian pioneered a combination of cheeky humor, songs and impressions on stage, TV and film over a 40-year period. Hill died in 1992.
If this is a sign of things to come for Johnson as Britain’s leader, then it’s safe to say it’s going to be a rollercoaster of a ride... and may include some comical chase scenes to boot.Also on rt.com New British PM Boris Johnson’s jaw-dropping gaffes – a brief history
