Former TV colleague Lorraine Kelly throws ‘major shade’ at Tory leader hopeful McVey live on air

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 10:46
(L) Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey © Global Look Press / Dinendra Haria (R) TV Presenter Lorraine Kelly © Global Look Press / Stephen Lock
Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, who is bidding to take Theresa May’s crown as Tory leader, was excruciatingly snubbed by her former TV colleague Lorraine Kelly during a live broadcast.

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Susanna Reid, with McVey in vision via video link, asked Kelly in her studio: “Do you remember Esther McVey from your GMTV days?”

Kelly bluntly hit back: “Yes I do,” before moving very quickly into introducing the guests for her show.

Fellow presenter Piers Morgan, who appeared to be loving the situation, wouldn’t let the incident go, cranking up the awkwardness levels even further by asking Kelly: “So you got on well with Esther then, Lorraine?”

A noticeably flustered Kelly responded: “I don’t remember love, I don’t remember at all. It was an awful long time ago.”

The ice cold response from Kelly has, in the main, received much praise from those on social media who loved the sassy retort, with comments such as, “Lorraine throwing shade. Love it!” Others made reference to Kelly dodging a £1.2mn tax bill by claiming she’s playing a character on TV called ‘Lorraine Kelly’ and does not appear as ‘herself’. They jokingly commended her for the performance on Monday morning.

McVey served in Theresa May’s cabinet as work and pensions minister for 10 months in 2018, before resigning over Brexit. She is one of 11 Conservative candidates vying to be the party’s next leader and successor to May as prime minister.

