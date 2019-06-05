‘His eyelids were fluttering like a love sick teenager’: Piers Morgan slammed for Trump interview

TV presenter Piers Morgan received a severe backlash on social media after his interview with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday with viewers describing his behavior as like a “teenage girl” with “total adoration in his eyes.”

Breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain (GMB) aired Morgan’s hour-long exclusive interview with Trump in the grand Winston Churchill War Rooms in London. Morgan, who is well-known by Trump, probed the US president on a variety of topics from Meghan Markle to Jeremy Corbyn, the NHS and John McCain.

Unfortunately for Morgan, it hasn’t been the issues raised that have provided the main talking point on social media. Many on Twitter have accused Morgan of sickly fawning over Trump, abandoning his usual argumentative style viewers and politicians are so used to seeing and instead opting to massage the ego of the US president.

One Twitter user characterized Morgan’s interview as “Presidential sycophancy at it's finest, his eyelids were fluttering like a love sick teenager, absolutely excruciating, brown nosing on an industrial scale, pass me the sickbag.”

They’re going to need a bloody tow truck to pull Piers out of Trumps arse 🙈. #GMBTrumppic.twitter.com/vMfGz4aFKd — Lisa Matthews (@msljenn_mat) June 5, 2019

Piers Morgan is absolutely sickening on this morning, he’s going to need to be surgically removed from Trump anus #GMBTRUMP — Kate Noyes (@Katehewy) June 5, 2019

The Piers interview with Trump is cringe! He’s just ass kissing the whole time. All I see is total adoration in Piers’ eyes 🤦🏻‍♀️ #GMB#GMBTrump — linzi (@Cocobellarella) June 5, 2019

However, there have been those that have come to Morgan’s defense. Joe Michalczuk, a former reporter for GMB and Sky News claimed that all the bashing was just “sour grapes.”

“...he may have a head the size of the Trump balloon but he gets the scoops everyone else dreams of,” Michalczuk added.

Trump completes his three-day state visit on Wednesday when he travels down to Portsmouth on the south coast to join other world leaders to mark the anniversary of D-Day. He then jets off to Dublin to hold discussions with Irish PM Leo Varadkar.

