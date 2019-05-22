‘I’d be brilliant’: Piers Morgan wants to take over from ‘absolutely embarrassing’ Theresa May
Early polling strongly suggests that former foreign secretary Boris Johnson holds a strong lead in the race to be the next Conservative Party leader and thus Britain’s next prime minister. But speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday the 54-year-old TV presenter said his “special relationship” with President Donald Trump makes him a “brilliant” candidate.
Piers has got his eye on the top job at No 10. Should @piersmorgan run for Prime Minister? 😅@susannareid100pic.twitter.com/HQvXcn4jq0— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 22, 2019
Morgan blasted May for clinging onto power and described her leadership as “cringe making, stubborn and embarrassing”.
He was described as “hopeless” by his co-presenter Susanna Reid but the former tabloid editor was unruffled. “I’d be brilliant. I’d have a very special relationship with the President of the United States,” he said.
Something tells us Piers has thought about his Downing Street takeover before. 😂— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 22, 2019
Do you agree with @piersmorgan leadership tactics? #PiersForPMpic.twitter.com/ar3mcsUAyT
We would sort the new world order out and I’d get stuff done. First sign of a cabinet rebellion early on, bang, out all of you.
Morgan then took aim at some prominent Tories branding Johnson a “naughty boy” and said he would have put Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling “in a taxi if I didn't think he’d crash it”.
The suggestion sparked a debate on Twitter, with some fans offering their support to Morgan's leadership bid.
I'd vote for him and I don't like him— jackie suzanne (@jackiesuzanne95) May 22, 2019
@piersmorgan for PM!— Anne Mayes (@annemayes) May 22, 2019
He can’t do any worse job and at least I wouldn’t have to listen to him at breakfast time.— ELAINE MARRIOTT (@EPMARRIOTT) May 22, 2019
Piers for PM, Jeremy Clarkson his defence secretary, now what a team that would be 😉— Dave Mcloughlin (@DaveDavemac48) May 22, 2019
It’s not the first time Morgan has made a bid for the top job in British politics. He made a similar pitch in January 2018 while criticizing Prime Minister May’s Cabinet reshuffle. At that time a poll found that 57 percent of Good Morning Britain viewers backed Morgan to replace May.
Should @piersmorgan replace Theresa May as prime minister?— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 9, 2018
Like this story? Share it with a friend!