‘I’d be brilliant’: Piers Morgan wants to take over from ‘absolutely embarrassing’ Theresa May

With the sun setting on Theresa May’s inglorious time as UK Prime Minister blowhard TV host Piers Morgan has named the candidate that he feels is the ideal person to move into 10 Downing Street. And it’s… Piers Morgan.

Early polling strongly suggests that former foreign secretary Boris Johnson holds a strong lead in the race to be the next Conservative Party leader and thus Britain’s next prime minister. But speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday the 54-year-old TV presenter said his “special relationship” with President Donald Trump makes him a “brilliant” candidate.

Piers has got his eye on the top job at No 10. Should @piersmorgan run for Prime Minister? 😅@susannareid100pic.twitter.com/HQvXcn4jq0 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 22, 2019

Morgan blasted May for clinging onto power and described her leadership as “cringe making, stubborn and embarrassing”.

He was described as “hopeless” by his co-presenter Susanna Reid but the former tabloid editor was unruffled. “I’d be brilliant. I’d have a very special relationship with the President of the United States,” he said.

Do you agree with @piersmorgan leadership tactics? #PiersForPMpic.twitter.com/ar3mcsUAyT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 22, 2019

We would sort the new world order out and I’d get stuff done. First sign of a cabinet rebellion early on, bang, out all of you.

Morgan then took aim at some prominent Tories branding Johnson a “naughty boy” and said he would have put Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling “in a taxi if I didn't think he’d crash it”.

The suggestion sparked a debate on Twitter, with some fans offering their support to Morgan's leadership bid.

I'd vote for him and I don't like him — jackie suzanne (@jackiesuzanne95) May 22, 2019 @piersmorgan for PM! — Anne Mayes (@annemayes) May 22, 2019 He can’t do any worse job and at least I wouldn’t have to listen to him at breakfast time. — ELAINE MARRIOTT (@EPMARRIOTT) May 22, 2019 Piers for PM, Jeremy Clarkson his defence secretary, now what a team that would be 😉 — Dave Mcloughlin (@DaveDavemac48) May 22, 2019

It’s not the first time Morgan has made a bid for the top job in British politics. He made a similar pitch in January 2018 while criticizing Prime Minister May’s Cabinet reshuffle. At that time a poll found that 57 percent of Good Morning Britain viewers backed Morgan to replace May.

Should @piersmorgan replace Theresa May as prime minister? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 9, 2018

