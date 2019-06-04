‘Make Mac Pro grate again’: Twitter has a ball mocking Apple’s newest gadgets

In typical ostentatious fashion, Apple rolled out a number of new products at its Worldwide Developers Conference. While many were enthusiastic about the new tech, some online couldn’t help having fun at the company’s expense.

Apple introduced its new iOS 13 software at Monday’s conference, as well as the latest iteration of its high-end desktop, the Mac Pro. Many were quick to note the computer’s striking resemblance to a certain kitchen appliance.

This is the new Apple cheese grater ... I mean MacPro. #WWDC19pic.twitter.com/xf2oXnfLVa — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) June 3, 2019

While its cheese-grater-inspired design has become the butt of the joke on Twitter, some pointed out that it’s still an upgrade on the trash-can-shaped 2013 Mac Pro.

The new Mac Pro: No Longer a Trash Can. Now It's a Cheese Grater pic.twitter.com/BtfhfYQL35 — David Pierce (@pierce) June 3, 2019

The tech giant also turned heads in its promotional material for the new computer, advertising the Mac Pro’s display stand – just the stand – with a $999 price tag. Some argued the ad contained an error, and that the stand was being offered for a fraction of that.

Woah now, whoever made this clearly screwed up. Look at one of the presentations from WWDC, It's $199 not $999. Pretty pricey but not *that* bad. — Aemilia 🎀 (@WingarScarlett) June 3, 2019

It may be an unfortunate mistake, but wouldn't it be cool to have $999 (approximately the price of an iPhone XS) worth of functions in just your display stand?

This is what Apple Mac Pro $999 stand can do pic.twitter.com/VbBS1T9f7P — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) June 3, 2019

Or perhaps Apple simply thought it would be small potatoes for someone already dishing out $6,000 on the Pro itself and another $5,000 on the display. The computer may only stand a foot tall, but one tech outlet jokingly deemed it the “iLadder,” as the expensive piece of technology “lets you look down on your poor friends.”

While one part of Twitter was jeering and sneering at Apple’s new creations, another was in a much somber mood mourning the phasing out of ITunes. The iconic music platform will be replaced by three desktop apps: Music, TV and Podcasts.

i can’t believe iTunes is over and future kids won’t ever experience the anxiety of which song to spend $0.99 or $1.29 on, or how frustrating only 30 second previews of songs on albums are.... RIP to a legendary era https://t.co/H0TOdH7jIF — caitlyn rae😎 (@xc8lyn) June 4, 2019

In addition to the Pro, Apple also rolled out a new login feature to compete with similar tools already offered by Facebook and Google, hoping to speed up the sign-in process on its devices for third party apps.

The social media might be divided over some of Apple’s design decision, but the ‘Sign in with Apple’ feature has elicited almost universal praise for allowing logging in to a third party service with Apple by providing a junk email. Previously, the only time-saving option would have been to sign up with Google or Facebook logins. Tech Crunch reported that Apple would require app developers who already use Google and Facebook third-party login services to include Apple in the pack. The beta version of the service is to come out later this year.

Sign in with Apple so you don’t have to give Facebook or Google your data and tracking.



Login with out giving up your location or privacy.



Will even create random email for apps to protect your privacy! pic.twitter.com/kLr5iwoaK7 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) June 3, 2019

