Clashes outside Hong Kong parliament as ‘over 1 million’ march against extradition bill (VIDEOS)

Hong Kong police used batons and pepper spray as they clashed with crowds of protesters outside the city’s parliament. Hundreds of thousands filled the city’s streets to oppose a bill allowing extradition to mainland China.

Hundreds of protesters stormed police barricades on Sunday night while trying to force themselves into the city’s parliament building, local media reported. The officers, in full riot gear, pushed the crowd away using batons and pepper spray.

Police use pepper spray to clear protesters outside LegCo.



🔴 HKFP is live again on Facebook: https://t.co/znPy8s3cO6pic.twitter.com/M8MCcfGtAH — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 9, 2019

Physical altercations as police pull a demonstrator to the ground after crowds begin to remove metal barriers surrounding the LegCo complex. pic.twitter.com/wVX7bmS0zS — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 9, 2019

Clashes were also reported along the Admiralty section of the city’s business district where the parliament is based.

The violence occurred after nearly 10 hours of massive peaceful protests against the controversial extradition bill. The organizers estimate that over a million people marched down Hennessy Road in central Hong Kong, denouncing the proposed legislation.

Some of the protesters, chanting “Scrap the evil law,” camped at parks and staged sit-ins outside parliament.

THIS IS MORE THAN 1 MILLION PEOPLE MARCHING!

Say no to extradition to China! Proud to be HongKonger!#HongKongpic.twitter.com/wBCOlLPsQs — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 (@nathanlawkc) June 9, 2019

Eight hours into the march against #ExtraditionBill and the protesters are still coming. The streets of #HongKong are alive tonight with a sea of white. pic.twitter.com/XbEsFxn4co — Alkira Reinfrank (@AlkiraReinfrank) June 9, 2019

The bill was inspired by an ongoing case of a man who admitted to killing his girlfriend during a trip to Taiwan. Lawmakers argue that it will allow the extradition of fugitive criminals to Taiwan and mainland China, which is impossible under existing Hong Kong laws.

Protesters, however, insist that the bill will open the way to extradite minorities and political prisoners to Beijing.

