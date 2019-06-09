Clashes outside Hong Kong parliament as ‘over 1 million’ march against extradition bill (VIDEOS)
Hundreds of protesters stormed police barricades on Sunday night while trying to force themselves into the city’s parliament building, local media reported. The officers, in full riot gear, pushed the crowd away using batons and pepper spray.
Police use pepper spray to clear protesters outside LegCo.— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 9, 2019
🔴 HKFP is live again on Facebook: https://t.co/znPy8s3cO6pic.twitter.com/M8MCcfGtAH
Physical altercations as police pull a demonstrator to the ground after crowds begin to remove metal barriers surrounding the LegCo complex. pic.twitter.com/wVX7bmS0zS— Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 9, 2019
深夜1:40分左右，香港警察在ccp军人（着香港警察服装或便衣）的基本完成了立法院的清场；多人被抓，多人被打；挺郭战友直播坚持到了最后，一天未吃饭；很辛苦#香港，#HK ，#Hongkong， #反送中，#NoExtraditionToChina，#香港69遊行實況，#HK69parade，#香港69遊行實況，#HK69parade#FreeHKpic.twitter.com/WVv6PEtvQx— 张牧之 (@Warriorsli2017) June 9, 2019
Clashes were also reported along the Admiralty section of the city’s business district where the parliament is based.
#HongKong#police used pepper spray outside Admiralty Centre. Clip courtesy of @demosistopic.twitter.com/iW5FxN4L9e— Damon Pang (@damon_pang) June 9, 2019
The violence occurred after nearly 10 hours of massive peaceful protests against the controversial extradition bill. The organizers estimate that over a million people marched down Hennessy Road in central Hong Kong, denouncing the proposed legislation.
Some of the protesters, chanting “Scrap the evil law,” camped at parks and staged sit-ins outside parliament.
THIS IS MORE THAN 1 MILLION PEOPLE MARCHING!— Nathan Law 羅冠聰 (@nathanlawkc) June 9, 2019
Say no to extradition to China! Proud to be HongKonger!#HongKongpic.twitter.com/wBCOlLPsQs
Eight hours into the march against #ExtraditionBill and the protesters are still coming. The streets of #HongKong are alive tonight with a sea of white. pic.twitter.com/XbEsFxn4co— Alkira Reinfrank (@AlkiraReinfrank) June 9, 2019
The bill was inspired by an ongoing case of a man who admitted to killing his girlfriend during a trip to Taiwan. Lawmakers argue that it will allow the extradition of fugitive criminals to Taiwan and mainland China, which is impossible under existing Hong Kong laws.
Protesters, however, insist that the bill will open the way to extradite minorities and political prisoners to Beijing.
