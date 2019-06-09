 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 killed in gun battle between rival Indian political parties – reports

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 05:27 Edited time: 9 Jun, 2019 05:41
Members of two rival parties in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal clashed on Saturday night, reportedly resulting in four deaths. The parties blamed each other for triggering the violence.

he conflict in the North 24 Parganas district of the state involves members of the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which dominates the state’s legislature and is represented in the national parliament.

Of the four people killed, three belonged to the BJP and one to the TMC, according to the Hindu.

