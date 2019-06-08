 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fire shuts Goa Airport after Indian Navy fighter jet drops fuel tank (PHOTOS)

Published time: 8 Jun, 2019 10:00
© Twitter / Indian Navy
Goa Airport in India was shut down on Saturday as firefighters tackled a blaze which started after an Indian Navy MiG-29K fighter jet dropped its fuel tank while taking off.

A portion of the runway caught fire during the incident which took place at around 2pm local time.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, which is used for both civilian and military aircraft, Indian Navy personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene, “cleaning the fuel from the runway and carrying out repair along the stretch.”

“These are external fuel tanks outfitted to aircraft in order to enable them to cover more distance. One such tank attached to a MiG-29K got jettisoned off the jet during a sortie and landed on the runway,” the spokesperson stated.

The Navy published photos of the black fumes rising from the blaze on the runway. A spokesperson added that flights have now resumed.

