 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin and Xi talk to press after Moscow meeting (WATCH LIVE)
HomeUK News

Anti-Trump protesters leave London streets looking like WASTELAND (PHOTOS)

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 16:57
Get short URL
Anti-Trump protesters leave London streets looking like WASTELAND (PHOTOS)
© REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Thousands of anti-Trump protesters thronged the streets of London to greet the US president. However, despite many of them carrying placards decrying climate change, they seemingly forgot to take their trash home with them.

Climate change protesters, peace activists, and feminists showed up en masse to express their disagreement with and disgust at the controversial president and his policies as he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen.

© REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The protests were accompanied by the inflatable ‘Baby Trump’ which grabbed the headlines last year, in addition to an effigy of Trump atop a golden toilet.

Also on rt.com Feeling deflated: Pro-Trump activist bursts ‘baby Trump’ balloon (VIDEO)

However, the message of cleaning up both international politics and the environment may be seen as somewhat hypocritical given the vast quantities of rubbish left behind. London’s streets were littered with anti-Trump and pro-environment messages after placards were left strewn across the pavement.

Naturally, the hypocrisy was called out on Twitter with many expressing revulsion at the protesters’ apparent double standards when it came to their own immediate environment once the furore of the protests had died down.

“They have no personal responsibility. Their whole ethos is that the government should do absolutely everything for them, including tidying up their mess,” wrote one commenter.

“I thought they cared about the environment? I hope there’s no plastic there,” another added.

Others took potshots at Conservative politicians and drew parallels with the ‘mess’ of Brexit. “They’re probably just following David Cameron’s example of disappearing after leaving a mess,” David Hobbs wrote on Twitter.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies