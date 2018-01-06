‘World’s hairiest girl' shaves her face to marry love of her life

A Thai teenager, once crowned the world’s hairiest girl and nicknamed ‘Chewbacca,’ has shaved her face in order to tie the knot with the 'love of her life.'

Supatra "Nat" Sasuphan, 17, from Thailand, has a rare condition called Ambras Syndrome, also known as the Werewolf Syndrome. Supatra has excessive hair growth from tip to toe. Her condition, which only around 50 people in the world are known to have suffered from since the Middle Ages, won Natty the Guinness World Record of the hairiest girl on planet Earth in 2010.

The girl’s father, Samrerng, has confirmed that his daughter, still has the disease, but started shaving her face and body after marrying the "love of her life," The Sun reported.

Read more

Natty reportedly sang praises to her husband on Facebook, saying, he is “not just my first lover, you’re the love of my life.”

An optimist by nature, Nat’s enthusiasm is infectious. While at the Guinness World Records ceremony in Rome in 2010, the girl said she doesn’t feel “any different to anyone else, and I've got lots of friends at school."

Her most exciting experience was the moment she was crowned Hairiest Child. "Being hairy makes me special," she said.

Guinness adjudicator Marco Frigatti said the kid is a real role model for children everywhere. “She’s a remarkable little girl. She’s proud of who she is and wants to be treated just like everyone else. She’s not the one with the problem — it’s only those who treat her differently who’ve got the problem.”