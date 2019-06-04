 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Feeling deflated: Pro-Trump activist bursts ‘baby Trump’ balloon (VIDEO)

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 18:28
Get short URL
Feeling deflated: Pro-Trump activist bursts ‘baby Trump’ balloon (VIDEO)
©  Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis
The #Resistance is down a soldier, after a Trump-supporting activist in the UK took a sharp object to one of the now infamous ‘baby Trump’ balloons seen flying over demonstrations in London.

Known as “Based Amy” on Twitter, the activist and livestreamer uploaded footage of the deed on Tuesday. She appears to have been detained by police afterward.

A few minutes into her latest livestream, Based Amy goes in for the kill.

“That’s a disgrace!” the woman shouted at a group of surprised anti-Trump protesters nearby. “That’s a national disgrace, the president of the United States is the best president ever!”

The activist didn’t emerge unscathed, however; she seems to have accidentally stabbed herself in the process.

“I’m bleeding quite badly, though,” she said, raising a bloodied hand to the camera.

The livestream ends with a police confrontation, though it’s unclear if the activist faces any charges.

President Trump’s visit to the UK this week has drawn crowds of heated demonstrators, with some Londoners hailing his arrival...

...while others have taken a much less favorable view.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies