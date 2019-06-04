Feeling deflated: Pro-Trump activist bursts ‘baby Trump’ balloon (VIDEO)

The #Resistance is down a soldier, after a Trump-supporting activist in the UK took a sharp object to one of the now infamous ‘baby Trump’ balloons seen flying over demonstrations in London.

Known as “Based Amy” on Twitter, the activist and livestreamer uploaded footage of the deed on Tuesday. She appears to have been detained by police afterward.

A few minutes into her latest livestream, Based Amy goes in for the kill.

“That’s a disgrace!” the woman shouted at a group of surprised anti-Trump protesters nearby. “That’s a national disgrace, the president of the United States is the best president ever!”

The activist didn’t emerge unscathed, however; she seems to have accidentally stabbed herself in the process.

“I’m bleeding quite badly, though,” she said, raising a bloodied hand to the camera.

The livestream ends with a police confrontation, though it’s unclear if the activist faces any charges.

President Trump’s visit to the UK this week has drawn crowds of heated demonstrators, with some Londoners hailing his arrival...

WATCH: Massive London crowd chants, "WE LOVE TRUMP" pic.twitter.com/647R7DNWmB — Amy (@RightHookUSA) June 4, 2019

...while others have taken a much less favorable view.

A Trump supporter is milkshaked by a hostile crowd in Parliament Square.



And then it all kicks off...@LBC#TrumpVisit#trumpprotestspic.twitter.com/p2l5573fCG — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 4, 2019

