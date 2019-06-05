 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Action should be taken’: Indian MP lashes out at praying Muslim groups blocking roads

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 14:30
FILE PHOTO. Indian Muslim devotees offer prayers at The Jama Mosque in Allahabad on August 2, 2013. ©  AFP / Sanjay Kanojia
Muslim worshipers in India should pray in mosques while those who block public streets while offering Namaz should be dealt with, an Indian lawmaker has said, as the country’s Islamic community celebrates Eid-al-Fitr.

Some religious practices of local Muslims cause inconveniences to residents of Indian cities, Bhola Singh, who was recently re-elected to the Indian parliament, said on Wednesday. The lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) is urging Muslims to restrict their prayers to specialized places of worship.

A place has been designated for expressing your devotion. Roads should not be blocked. If it happens, it is wrong. Action should be taken.

The politician believes that Hindus celebrating their festivals are, by contrast, not disturbing anyone. 

Indian social media users in overwhelming numbers supported Bhola Singh’s views, agreeing that prayers should be kept private while no community has the right to disrupt public order. 

A couple of comments went against the lawmaker’s views, one saying that India just doesn’t have enough free space for worshipers and explaining that Muslims are obliged to pray at exact times, while Hindus can visit temples ‘24x7’.

Debates on street prayer assemblies have emerged as the Indian Islamic community is celebrating the Eid-al-Fitr festival, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan. India’s latest census in 2011 showed that the country has over 172 million Muslims, around 14% of the entire population.

