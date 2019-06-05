‘Action should be taken’: Indian MP lashes out at praying Muslim groups blocking roads

Muslim worshipers in India should pray in mosques while those who block public streets while offering Namaz should be dealt with, an Indian lawmaker has said, as the country’s Islamic community celebrates Eid-al-Fitr.

Some religious practices of local Muslims cause inconveniences to residents of Indian cities, Bhola Singh, who was recently re-elected to the Indian parliament, said on Wednesday. The lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) is urging Muslims to restrict their prayers to specialized places of worship.

A place has been designated for expressing your devotion. Roads should not be blocked. If it happens, it is wrong. Action should be taken.

The politician believes that Hindus celebrating their festivals are, by contrast, not disturbing anyone.

Also on rt.com Strip third-born children of rights, says yoga guru close to Modi, forgets Modi is a 3rd child

Indian social media users in overwhelming numbers supported Bhola Singh’s views, agreeing that prayers should be kept private while no community has the right to disrupt public order.

BC if prayers are offered on roads, will vehicles drive in masjids?What nonsense. I fully agree with MP Bhola Singh. This is India not Pakistan. — wearp (@wearp76016972) June 5, 2019

What’s the controversy in this...??!! Absolutely agree & support... Do you subscribe to blocking & encroaching roads in the pretext of offering Namaz...???!! So many people are inconvenienced... Faith is private matter & shld not be allowed to become nuisance for others... — Rajeev Venkat (@RVenkat_India) June 5, 2019

What is wrong in that. Why should they Block roads every friday and cause inconvenience to others. Have you seen the violence in Delhi after Namaz. Stone pelting and some buses vandalized and this is in Delhi. — maninder (@rippysethi) June 5, 2019

A couple of comments went against the lawmaker’s views, one saying that India just doesn’t have enough free space for worshipers and explaining that Muslims are obliged to pray at exact times, while Hindus can visit temples ‘24x7’.

Bhola is really a Bhola. Mosque does not have enough space and he should know that there are particular times to pray unlike 24x7 Hindu Temples. It's because of space constraint and not that Kiran says pray on road. Idiot Bhola singh — Vijayan Rao (@VijayanRao1) June 5, 2019

Debates on street prayer assemblies have emerged as the Indian Islamic community is celebrating the Eid-al-Fitr festival, which marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan. India’s latest census in 2011 showed that the country has over 172 million Muslims, around 14% of the entire population.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!