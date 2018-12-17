Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a no confidence vote in Theresa May in the House of Commons, saying the UK is facing a constitutional crisis and the prime minister is the architect.

May postponed the vote on Brexit earlier in December, confirming on Monday that it will happen on the week of January 14. In response, Corbyn said that putting the vote off until next month is unacceptable.

The vote would be of confidence –or none– in the prime minister rather than in her government, which means it wouldn't be binding. It remains unclear when the vote will take place.

In addition to Corbyn, 29 other MPs, 15 peers, and five MEPs have signed a letter urging Labour leaders to call for the no confidence vote. May canceled the vote on the Brexit deal that was scheduled for December 11. Labour lawmakers believe May is simply trying to "run down the clock."

Jeremy Corbyn puts forward no confidence motion in Theresa May over Brexit deal vote...



Will she survive?https://t.co/aOgCdJz4Mhpic.twitter.com/sIf72yQ3pD — RT (@RT_com) December 17, 2018

"What is irresponsible is delaying a vote on her agreement, not because she is going to get any changes to it but because she wants to run down the clock and try and intimidate MPs into supporting it to avoid no deal," Labour lawmaker Liz Kendall said in parliament on Monday, seeking to put the Brexit deal before parliament this week.

This is NOT the same as a confidence vote on the government under the fixed term parliament act, which has consequences



And it does need a government response



But I’d argue it’s unclear whether this yet could have political force and significance. It might. It might not. https://t.co/VJ19U30iCm — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) December 17, 2018

However, Corbyn's move has been criticized as being merely a stunt, rather than an action which could actually impact the government.

Shocking by Corbyn just now. They know a motion of no confidence in PM means nothing - it has to be a motion if no confidence in the government to have any effect. This is a shoddy stunt. People deserve better opposition than this. — Tommy Sheppard MP (@TommySheppard) December 17, 2018

So, here comes @jeremycorbyn testing the waters with his motion of no-confidence in the PM, instead of tabling a full no-confidence vote in the government. But at testing the waters for too long, the risk is... pic.twitter.com/slV1rluEJG — J.N. PAQUET 🖊️ (@jnpaquet) December 17, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn’s half hearted no-confidence motion in Theresa May pic.twitter.com/AOK2J4SWKF — John McCarthy (@JohnDMC17) December 17, 2018

May has faced backlash from all sides following the Brexit deal, with several ministers resigning after the agreement was secured with the EU. She survived a no confidence vote within her own party earlier in December, which 'judged' the prime minister's Brexit plan, as agreed with the EU.

Also on rt.com Dead end: UK's Theresa May has led her party & country into an impasse

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!