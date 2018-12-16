Spectacular, colorful tomb of ancient Egyptian high priest revealed (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient Egyptian tomb near Cairo which lay untouched for 4,400 years. Footage from the site reveals stunning colorful hieroglyphics and intricately carved figures throughout the complex.

The tomb at the Saqqara necropolis is in good condition and its walls are lined with images depicting the tomb owner, a high priest, and his family, according to Egypt’s Minister of Antiquities, Dr. Khalid Al Anani.

Numerous colorful statues have also been found at the site, which dates back to the reign of King Neferirkare of the Fifth Dynasty, and archaeologists hope to find the sarcophagus of the high priest himself. Neferirkare was in power around the 25th century BC.

Excavations continue at the site, with archaeologists cleaning and restoring their finds as they continue deeper into the cemetery.

The discovery is “one of a kind in the last decades,” according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

