'Theresa May lookalike’ wanted by police after money stolen from cash machine

Police are looking for a woman, who bears a striking resemblance to Prime Minister Theresa May, in connection with the theft of money from a cash machine outside a Hertfordshire supermarket.

Hertfordshire police want to speak to a woman with an uncanny resemblance to the PM, after another woman was seen withdrawing money from a cash machine, outside a Tesco Express in Bushey Heath, but accidentally left it behind. It was then quickly snapped up by the May lookalike, the Mirror reports.

Police issued a photo of the suspect who they believe could help them with enquiries. Investigating officer PC Gerard Handscombe said: “It is believed that the woman pictured was in the area at the time of the offence and could have vital information that will help the investigation.”

Eagle-eyed social media observers were quick to point out that the suspect looks like the embattled Tory leader.

One said: “I know it’s not her at all, but that really does look like Theresa May. I imagine she’s probably got more on her plate than pinching money from a cash machine.”

Ang Rickard said: “Think you’ll find she robbed the British public as well.”

Andy Turpie joked that it looked like “Theresa May’s ‘walk of shame’ home after last night’s celebrations.” Another added: “I thought this was going to be about Brexit.”

It comes after a three-week long chase for a thief, whose uncanny resemblance to Ross from the beloved 90s sitcom Friends made him viral, came to an end with the suspect's arrest on November 12.

