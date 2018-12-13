US Senate passes resolution blaming Saudi Prince MBS for Jamal Khashoggi murder
HomeUSA News

Dozens of bomb threats by ‘Bitcoin scammers’ hit several US states

Get short URL
Dozens of bomb threats by ‘Bitcoin scammers’ hit several US states
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Jeenah Moon
Scores of similar, emailed bomb threats have been reported to police in multiple US states, prompting panic and evacuations, as the culprits demanded payment in Bitcoin form, and threatened to cause “many victims” otherwise.

Threats were made, mostly via email, to seemingly random locations like schools, businesses, stores, attorneys’ offices and even to a Zoo, police said.

So far, reports of the sinister demands have been received in New York, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Louisiana, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Utah, California and Mississippi.

Police in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said they had “found no credible evidence” that any of the email threats in the area were "authentic.”

The emails claim that an explosive device was hidden and "covered up carefully" in the building in question. If it were detonated, the author writes, there would be "many victims."

Earlier on Thursday, more than two dozen schools were placed on lockout in Colorado, following false threats about explosive devices planted at Columbine High, the high school where the infamous 1999 school shooting took place.

The emails pledged that the bombs wouldn't be detonated if a payment of $20,000 were made in Bitcoin. "If you are late with the money the device will detonate," they read.

Also on rt.com Columbine High School on lockout: Threats of planted bombs, ‘suspicious person’ in the area

The NYPD's counterterrorism department said on Twitter that it was monitoring multiple threats sent to various locations in the city, noting that similar threats had been seen nationwide and are "not considered credible."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies