Jacob Rees-Mogg to submit letter of no-confidence in May as Tory leader

Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. ©REUTERS/Toby Melville
Hardline backbench Brexiteer, Jacob Rees-Mogg, is to hand in a letter of no-confidence in Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party, in protest at the UK/EU Brexit deal, she is set to present to parliament.

A spokesman for the European Research Group (ERG) has confirmed that Rees-Mogg will submit a letter of no confidence in May.

Which would be a pivotal moment for those Tory MPs unhappy at the Brexit draft withdrawal agreement. 

Earlier, the MP himself took to twitter to reiterate his threat, posting: "Time to write?"

A total of 48 letters from Conservative MPs need to be issued to trigger a vote of no confidence. Such a move could spark a leadership challenge.

In response, May's spokesperson stated that she would contest any leadership challenge.

In parliament, a stony-faced Rees-Mogg told May that what she says and what she does “no longer match," and openly threatened to submit the letter of no-confidence.

Rees-Mogg is a leader of the anti-EU European Research Group (ERG), a Tory faction who boast around 60 MPs as members and are pushing for a hard-Brexit.

Rees-Mogg has until now been openly supportive of Theresa May, if not of her Brexit plans. But now it would appear, the well-spoken Brexiteer has been tipped over the edge, and has for the first time given the PM a public dressing down.

It's thought the ex-Etonian is pushing for a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU, which has the backing of around 80 MPs and former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, according to the Times.

