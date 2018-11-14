‘You've just been Zlatan'd!’ Ibrahimovic stunner wins MLS Goal of the Season award (VIDEO)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed an MLS Awards double, winning the league's Goal of the Year and Newcomer accolades after a season to remember for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Remarkably, the strike that earned Ibrahimovic the award was his very first goal for the Galaxy as he helped fire his new team to an incredible come-from-behind victory against cross-town rivals Los Angeles FC back in March.

Ibrahimovic came off the bench on 71 minutes with his team 3-1 down, and within six minutes had fired the strike that eventually won the Goal of the Year award as he latched onto a dropping ball and unleashed a stunning volley from 45 yards out.

Was it ever in doubt?!



The 2018 @ATT Goal of the Year belongs to @Ibra_official. 💥 pic.twitter.com/84QMLnihRb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 13, 2018

The Swedish enigma headed a 90th-minuted winner to complete the Galaxy's incredible comeback from 3-0 down and kick off his MLS career in spectacular style as he became an instant hit with the Galaxy fans.

Ibrahimovic went on to score 22 goals from 24 starts for the Galaxy as the 37-year-old pipped former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award.

🦁 Gave them Zlatan.@Ibra_official is @MLS Newcomer of the Year. — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 12, 2018

The Galaxy are currently in talks with Ibrahimovic over a new deal to keep him at the club next season, but the Swede has stated he wants to see some significant strengthening to ensure the team is a title contender in order for him to re-sign with the California club.

“For me to return, I want to be able to challenge for the trophy,” he said. “I am not here for a vacation. I am here for the challenge.

“I want to feel I have a chance to be the best in MLS – my team, not me, because I am the best. I want to feel my team against the other ones.

“In the long term, I don't know how it looks like. It is new for me – I am here six or seven months. But the club knows all my wishes and all my demands. It is up to them what they want.

“But they are positive and they have been very good to me. They have helped me and my family with whatever I need. Let's say I am not worried.”

