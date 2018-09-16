Insane Ibra! - Zlatan hits ridiculous 500th career goal for Galaxy (VIDEO)

Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted his 500th career goal in football on Saturday for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC - and it has to be seen to be believed.

The striker now plies his trade in the US after playing for an array of elite clubs in Europe such as Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG and Manchester United, chalking up goals that brought him a championship title in almost every league he's played in.

But his 500th career goal in the US left fans incredulous as to how he pulled it off, completing a roundhouse kick to convert an assist from Jonathan dos Santsos to pull one back for the California team after they went 3-0 down.

The player himself was characteristically low-key about the whole event, posting this image to his Twitter account to mark the milestone.

Zlatan's heroics however were not enough to bring Galaxy the victory. Despite equalizing the score to 3-3, the team eventually lost 5-3 on the night to the Canadian side at BMO Field and subsequently languish 8th in the Western Conference of the MLS.