‘The government is in chaos’: Corbyn slams May’s Brexit deal, as ministers abandon ship

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has decried the Brexit announcement made by Prime Minister Theresa May as a “bad deal which isn’t in the interests of the whole country.”

Criticising the draft deal on Thursday, Corbyn argued that, “This is not the deal the country was promised,” adding that the British Parliament cannot afford to be backed into a corner and forced to choose between “a bad deal and no deal.”

As May’s government hemorrhages ministers in the wake of the announcement, and the Brexit ‘plan’ appears to be dead on arrival, Corbyn could well seize the opportunity to call for a snap election, which he believes would afford his Labour Party the opportunity to “re-open negotiations quickly.”

“It is clear the deal does not have the backing of the cabinet, the parliament or the country,” Corbyn told the House of Commons.



"The withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration represent a huge and damaging failure," he told May pointedly after the prime minister set out her draft Brexit plan. "The government ... is in chaos."

