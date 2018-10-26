Hammer wielding man tries to steal Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody after he tried to steal the Magna Carta by smashing its glass display box in Salisbury Cathedral Thursday.

The unnamed man is being held on suspicion of attempted theft of the historic document which dates back to 1215, during the reign of King John of England. He is also likely to be charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

"Shortly before 5pm yesterday alarms were activated at Salisbury Cathedral after an attempt was made to smash the glass box surrounding the Magna Carta. Staff were alerted and police were called,” Wiltshire police said.

The Magna Carta was not damaged, and no one was injured, in the incident which took place at approximately 5pm Thursday. The document is widely considered to be one of Britain’s most influential legal documents and is a charter of rights of all British subjects.

Only four known copies of the document exist, with the version held at Salisbury considered by historians to be the best-preserved.

Salisbury Cathedral has received a lot of international attention following the Skripal poisoning case, with the two suspects telling RT they were visiting the site because of its “famous 123 meter spire.”

