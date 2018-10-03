HomeUK News

More than just a dance? May’s speech attacked for its ‘obsession’ with Corbyn

Get short URL
More than just a dance? May’s speech attacked for its ‘obsession’ with Corbyn
(L) Theresa May at Tory party conference, Birmingham. Oct 2018 © Darren Staples (R) Jeremy Corbyn at Labour party conference, Liverpool. Sept 2018 © Hannah Mckay / Reuters
While the mainstream press hailed Theresa May’s conference speech as her ‘best ever,’ many on social media called her out for her apparent obsession with Jeremy Corbyn, in a speech that saw as many dance moves as it did policies.

May, who had entered the Conservative conference hall, in Birmingham, awkwardly flailing her arms around while performing her now-signature ‘robot’ move, eventually stopped dancing to deliver her speech.

READ MORE: 'This is an outrage’ – Boris Johnson slams May’s Brexit plans in limelight stealing speech

Firstly and throughout, May slammed Corbyn and the Labour Party, so much so that many on social media called her out for her “obsession” with her rival.

In a speech strong on patriotic rhetoric, but short on substance, the PM used much of her time to warn Tory party members of the dangers of letting a Corbyn-led Labour Party into power. She claimed Labour didn’t stand for “common values” anymore under Corbyn and suggested her rivals were in the pockets of the Russian government.

READ MORE: Theresa ‘Dancing Queen’ May moves it to Abba tunes ahead of key Tory conference (VIDEO)

She told party delegates: “Corbyn only approves of military intervention if the UN Security Council agrees. That would mean Russia having a veto. We cannot outsource our conscience to the Kremlin.”

In a sign of attempting to reach across the benches, May highlighted that a staunch Corbyn ally, Labour MP Diane Abbott, received more abuse than any other MP on social media. In response Abbott queried whether the PM’s Tory Party was partly responsible for the abuse.

With words that could have come straight from the Labour leader’s mouth, May told party activists that ‘austerity is over.’ The pledge puts her at odds with Chancellor Philip Hammond. Earlier in the conference, he had told the Tory faithful there would be no let up on austerity, as there were “no shortcuts and no free lunches on the road to a better Britain.”

Other policy announcements of note included a pledge to scrap borrowing caps for councils to build new homes and a freeze on fuel duty. Hardly the radical change that many see Corbyn as bringing.

While May was attacked by many, she did find allies in the mainstream media, with some prominent journalists hailing her speech as her best yet.

It remains to be seen whether or not May’s ‘best ever’ speech will be remembered for more than a dance, but at least the ‘Maybot’ will knock Boris off the front pages. At least for now.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies