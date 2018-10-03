May dances on stage before attacking Jeremy Corbyn at Tory Party Conference (WATCH LIVE)

Theresa May went on the attack at the end of a disastrous Conservative Party Conference, in Birmingham. May targeted Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party in a bid to unite the fractious Tory party, riven by the Brexit debate.

The PM has faced open rebellion from her former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and had her leadership challenged by a letter of no-confidence, delivered by a backbench MP.

May came out dancing to Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen,’ in a self-deprecating reference to her recent trip to Africa where she was filmed awkwardly gyrating with locals.

The Prime Minister was rocked by a letter of no-confidence by MP James Duddridge, news of which broke just minutes before she was set to take the stage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW