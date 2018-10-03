HomeUK News

Theresa ‘Dancing Queen’ May moves it to Abba tunes ahead of key Tory conference (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Theresa ‘Dancing Queen’ May moves it to Abba tunes ahead of key Tory conference (VIDEO)
Theresa May dances as she takes the stage to give her keynote address on the fourth and final day of the Conservative Party Conference 2018 / AFP
British PM Theresa May was at it again during the Conservative Party’s annual conference, where she emerged on stage doing her signature “robot” groove to Abba’s Dancing Queen classic.

The PM’s dancing style has already been nicknamed the ‘Maybot’ due to her disastrous stiff and impersonal campaign performance in 2017.

The PM’s moves have been mocked on Twitter, with people lamenting that she has destroyed the global 1976 hit.

May appeared cheerful as she danced to the world famous disco track in what could be a nod to her awkward dancing diplomacy during a recent trip to Africa. In late August, she entertained a group of scouts with a robotic dance in Nairobi, Kenya, during her visit to a UN campus there. May did it again with another group of dancing students in Cape Town, South Africa.

Others just lamented that they are now unable “to unsee” the Maybot moves.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies