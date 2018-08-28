Maybot strikes again: Watch the PM’s cringeworthy dancing in South Africa

UK PM Theresa May, seemingly not content with wowing the masses with her unique style of curtseying to British royalty, has been caught on camera showing off her rather awkward “robot” dancing skills at a school in South Africa.

May, who acquired the nickname ‘Maybot’ during the 2017 General Election for her mechanical demeanor, has played up to her moniker with this foray into South African dance.

Footage tweeted by the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), captures May attempting to mimic the dance moves of children at the ID Mkhize Senior Secondary in Gugulethu, Cape Town – which proves a struggle for the British PM.

A fact which is not lost on social media users on Twitter, where many liken her dance moves to a robot.

Comments include: “I think someone forgot to oil her?” and a Brexit reference: “Theresa May dances like she’s had her freedom of movement surgically removed.”

I think someone forgot to oil her? — Alison Bancroft #PCPEU #CARECULT (@Kipperwacker) August 28, 2018

Theresa May dances like she’s had her freedom of movement surgically removedpic.twitter.com/PaiSEtcRE9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 28, 2018

Others drew parallels with former US President George W. Bush’s outrageous moves while dancing on stage with the Kankouran West African Dance Company in the Rose Garden of the White House in April, 2007.

May was at the school to announce a scheme that aims to boost foreign students’ education, which was opening up to 100 more of “Africa’s brightest young people,” the Mirror reports.

During her visit, she told children during their assembly: “Can I thank all those young people who were involved in the performances outside who welcomed me?” It looks like she received a warm welcome in South Africa, in sharp contrast to the ridicule received on social media.

It comes after May was roundly mocked on social media earlier this month for engaging yet again in her trademark ‘how low can you go?’ curtsy for British royalty. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was the latest to witness her apparent fawning with her mind-boggling contortions.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!