‘I like to move it, move it’: WATCH Theresa May indulging in ‘robotic’ African dance

Theresa May reaffirmed her reputation as the Tory Dance Queen after once again showing off her moves in Africa, drawing widespread mockery for the second time in two days on Twitter.

The PM already made the headlines this week after flaunting her dance moves in Cape Town, South Africa. And just 48 hours later, she was at it again in Kenya while meeting a group of scouts during a visit to a UN campus in Nairobi.

Hilarious footage shows the PM starting off by simply imitating some scout dancers in front of her with some very stiff and mechanical moves. She then goes for a full-blown twirl as she dances in front of an amused crowd in her dark suit and signature leopard-skin shoes.

People took to Twitter to mock the leader’s performance, with one saying he hopes her ability to negotiate Brexit isn’t as bad as her dance technique.

Another unimpressed social media user said: “This is sub-cutaneously disturbing...”

Meanwhile, Twitter users suggested May’s repeated dance stunts may actually be an attempt to cover-up the Brexit “cock-up.”

Crying my eyes out here, mainly tears of laughter at old funkmaster general Theresa May, quite literally having to dance a jig and humiliate herself to beg for a much worse trade deal than we already have with Africa 👌🏻 #ToryLogic — Rich (@richiemerrett) August 31, 2018

I don’t think I’ve ever cringed as hard as I did just watching Theresa May dance... again — Spencer Clark (@spencerclark_) August 31, 2018

One of many perks to an auto! Hubby did a little jig when he realised our van had cruise control. Wasn't his finest moment. Bit like Theresa May's dance effort in Africa. I sooooo want to say "hey nice one Theresa for trying!" Then I remember a robotic dance comedy sketch..... — The Wakelins On Tour! (@wakelinsontour) August 31, 2018

Urgent appeal, we need to gather urgent supplies NOW to send to Africa.... anything like shackles, duct tape or cable ties will do. Please gather and send ASAP, This is a state emergency. An action plan needs to be done now to stop Theresa May's 'dad dance' across the continent — sam harding (@Samharding47) August 30, 2018

Pound value just fell again



Theresa May breaks out dance moves again on Africa trip https://t.co/5IklUGd590 — NormaYES Ambassador (@Norrie30) August 30, 2018

This is sooooo painful to watch. Oh lawd. Where is Len and Bruno (Strictly) when needed? Marks out of 10 for #TheresaMay dance moves. Ok I'll be kind....0 out of 10! @georgekay@MiSoulTweets



Theresa May busts out dance moves one more time on Africa triphttps://t.co/DhM884d680 — Vivienne Aiyela (@MsVee1304) August 30, 2018

Theresa May, please stop the pathetic attempts to dance while in Africa. Yes, you are doing it out of politeness, but please....just stop. You look like a robot totally out of control. — Steinar Strand (@SteinarStrand) August 30, 2018

Theresa May: "How do I distract the British public from this whole Brexit cockup?"

Philip: "Dance." pic.twitter.com/lZdEDU7Jhi — Morgan Calton (@mccalton) August 31, 2018

While onlookers seemed happy with May’s attempt to integrate by participating in Africa’s traditional dances, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta didn’t, however, shy away from taking a swipe at May during a press conference on her final day in Africa.

Kenyatta said he was pleased the PM had “honored our invitation to come and see for yourself our country and continent that has changed in the last nearly four decades since a UK prime minister visited.”

Theresa May arrived in the former British colony on Tuesday as part of a three-leg trip to the continent to secure trade and defense ties ahead of the UK crashing out of the bloc next year.

