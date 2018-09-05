May to use Skripal affair to ‘gain political capital’ – analyst to RT

After London named two "Russian suspects" allegedly involved in the Salisbury incident, there are fears that Prime Minister Theresa May will use the case to cement power in the country.

This development is very seedy and “will add rocket fuel to anti-Russian sentiment that has dominated the thinking of the UK political and media establishment for quite some time now,” John Wight, a Britain-based journalist, told RT.

“We don’t know, of course, why this attack was carried out,” Wight said, adding he doesn’t see any motive for the Russian government to be involved in the chemical incident, given that it took place in advance of the 2018 World Cup hosted in various cities across Russia.

He added that Theresa May, who once again reiterated the claim that Russia orchestrated the Salisbury attack, will try to use it to strengthen her leadership amid a challenge from the opposition. May “will use it as a political capital, her government is in crisis, she’s been weakened by attacks within her own cabinet,” Wight said.

Russia and the UK don’t have an extradition treaty, so it is unlikely to see the suspects in court. The only trial that will take place will be done by the media – and Russia has already been found guilty as charged, the journalist said.

Wight referred to Seymour Hersh, an award-winning author and reporter, who earlier said his contacts believe the Skripal case was related to organized crime. Britain harbors a lot of Russian exiles who are called dissidents but are actually criminals, he said, adding that Skripal himself may have been involved with some of them.

Shortly after British prosecutors revealed names of the two suspects they said were involved in Skripal poisoning, May claimed both men were officers from Russian military intelligence service (GRU).

Annie Machon, a former MI5 intelligence officer, told RT she found it suspicious and alarming that the inquiry into the Salisbury incident has effectively turned into a sort of a media trial putting in “bits of evidence that may look pretty compelling but will never be tested in a real court of law.”

“You know, even if it is finally proven that [the suspects] were GRU officers, there’s high probability they may indeed be rogue – how would you know what the thinking was within the GRU?” she suggested, adding British and American intelligence agencies, for their part, do carry out covert operations without proper oversight.

Like Wight, she also wondered what the motive for the attack could be. “Again, I said right at the start of this story I can’t see what the motive would be for the Russian state [to go for] a former GRU officer who betrayed his country, was caught, imprisoned, released under pardon and swapped in 2010 spy swap,” Machon said.

Finishing, she urged British authorities to “provide a more convincing evidence that just a couple of CCTV pictures from the London transport system,” reiterating that “nothing has been proven in a court of law.”

