Arron Banks to face MPs in parliamentary showdown over Russia links (WATCH LIVE)

Arron Banks, who helped bankroll the Leave.EU Brexit campaign, will face off with MPs about claims he has links to Russia. Banks met with Moscow's UK ambassador three times, but says he did not take Russian money.

Appearing on the LBC radio show of his old ally Nigel Farage, Banks said that the Leave.EU campaign did not accept money from Russians, despite meeting with Moscow’s ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, three times in 2015 and 2016 to discuss Brexit and US President Donald Trump's election. Banks said any claims that he had taken money from Moscow were “part of a fake news narrative.”

He added that the accusations against him and Leave.EU's Communications Director Andy Wigmore were nothing but a political witch-hunt aimed at prominent Brexit supporters.

The Leave.EU funder added that if there was any attempt at Russian interference in the 2016 referendum, then it was at an “amateur level.” Banks’ comments fly in the face of repeated claims by various individual MPs that Russia interfered in the Brexit referendum with a social media bot campaign; accusations that have been shut down by social media companies… twice.

Read more

Since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, questions have surfaced about Banks and Leave.EU’s unofficial campaign.

On Sunday, it emerged that Banks had two more meetings with Yakovenko than he had previously admitted in the book he penned on the referendum battle, ‘The Bad Boys of Brexit.’ The final meeting with the Russian ambassador was in November 2016, three days after Banks, Leave.EU's Communications Director Andy Wigmore, and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage met Trump in New York after he had been elected president.

According to details of emails reported by the Sunday Times and The Observer, Banks and Wigmore also discussed potential business opportunities in Russia. Talks allegedly included a proposal involving six gold mines. The duo will now appear before the Commons Culture and Media Committee on Tuesday to face questions about alleged Russian involvement in the EU referendum campaign.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!