Anti-hunt protesters have car smashed up in violent attack (VIDEO)

A group of anti-hunt protesters have been left reeling after an attack from a squad of furious men in Land Rovers. The hunt saboteurs were nearly ran off the road before their car windows were smashed in the onslaught.

The coordinated attack came from apparent pro-hunt activists in tweed flat caps and wellies.

The North Cambridgeshire Hunt Saboteurs Association were cruising the country lanes of Lutton, on the lookout for the Fitzwilliam Hunt only to find that they themselves had become the prey, with a pack of high-powered Land Rovers buzzing them, apparently hellbent on running them off the road.

“We heard that the Fitzwilliam Hunt were active in the area of Lutton near Huntingdon, we went to investigate, with the aim of videoing any illegal activity,” saboteur James Taylor told RT.

“We didn't even get as far as seeing the hunters. We drove around the area looking for the hunt, and our vehicle was recognized by some of the regular hunt supporters, and we started to be followed.

“Then the incident occurred… four 4WDs boxed us in front, back left and right, and then we were attacked and the windows on our car were smashed.”

One vehicle collided with the anti-hunt activist’s car after racing up alongside on the verge and driving across the lane in front of the moving vehicle.

Several hunt supporters can be seen in the footage exiting their vehicles, using heavy implements to smash the windscreen, side windows, and rear window of the car.

In the video, a woman can be heard screaming as another yelled “dial 999 now”.

According to the hunt saboteurs, two of the passengers received lacerations from the broken glass in the attack. The activists managed to get out of small country lane where they had been cornered, choosing flee to the police station for safety and to report their attackers.

“One Land Rover chased us from the scene for around 15 minutes until we reached the A1 and headed in the direction of Peterborough,” Taylor said.

“We have handed over all the evidence to the police, and they are investigating and will be bringing any charges as a result of offences they can see have happened.”

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that they had received a complaint following the reported incident.

“We have been contacted with reports of an alleged incident of criminal damage and assault that happened at about 4.15pm on Saturday (February 10) near Lutton,” a police spokeswoman said.

“An altercation took place between two groups of people, which resulted in a vehicle being damaged and a man being assaulted. The victim received minor injuries as a result of what happened. The incident is being investigated by officers.”

The Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed that police are currently investigating the alleged incident of criminal damage and assault, but not any breach of the hunting act legislation.

Organizers of the Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt were approached by RT to respond to the allegations made against their group. RT provided the hunt club with an extensive list of questions, however the group declined to respond. Instead, they chose to issue a statement.

"The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt does not condone the type of behaviour that is alleged to have taken place even in the face of extreme provocation,” a spokesperson for the hunt said. “We will of course assist the police with any enquiries.”

Spokesperson for the Hunt Saboteur Association Lee Moon said it is not uncommon for hunts to descend into violence when protestors try to get involved.

“The Fitzwilliam hunt are under increasing pressure from hunt saboteurs and will soon be in court to answer charges of illegal hunting,” Moon said. “Time and again we see hunts resorting to violence when decent folk stop their illegal killing.

“These people are fools because we will never be deterred by acts of violence and in fact it only proves how effective we're being and spurs us on to greater efforts. Whether the police decide to act or not, North Cambs sabs [saboteurs] will have the backing of other sab groups to ensure justice is done.”

The North Cambs Sabs have set up a crowdfunding account to help pay for the £750 (US$1,050) worth of repairs to the vehicle that was damaged in the incident. The account has amassed over £1,565 in donations in only five days.

The Hunting Act came into force on February 18, 2005. The act banned the hunting of mammals with dogs in England and Wales.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. Any persons with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0082500218 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

- Rachel Lang, RT UK