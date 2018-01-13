HomeUK News

‘Arrest him’: Pro-Trump protesters storm London Mayor’s speech (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Get short URL
‘Arrest him’: Pro-Trump protesters storm London Mayor’s speech (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
© Simon Dawson / Reuters
Pro-Trump protesters stormed a speech being made by Sadiq Khan, shouting pro-Brexit slogans and calling for the London Mayor’s arrest. The disruption led to the temporary suspension of the speech.

READ MORE: Britain’s hilarious reaction as Trump shuns London... including a lookalike statue 

Khan had just begun his address at a conference for the Fabian Society, a socialist group, in London when demonstrators in the audience started calling for his arrest. Some of the group held US flags and anti-EU banners as their supporters clapped and heckled the Labour mayor.

The demonstration follows US President Donald Trump’s cancellation of a planned visit to the UK capital next month. Khan, a vocal critic of the the US president, responded to news of the cancellation by saying Trump “had got the message” that Londoners were opposed to his policies.

© Simon Dawson / Reuters

Video footage of the incident shows the chairperson for the conference asking the demonstrators to go outside and talk to the press. The protesters were later escorted from the venue by police.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson slams ‘pompous popinjay’ critics of Donald Trump after UK state visit canceled  

Khan resumed his speech on equality about 20 minutes after the disruption started.

 

© Simon Dawson / Reuters

A spokeswoman for the Fabian Society told The Express that the speech had been marred by "far-right" protesters.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to RT.com that protesters were removed from the building but said no arrests were made.

Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.