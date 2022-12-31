icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023

The outgoing year has been a challenging one for many of Russia’s athletes, but some positive signs are on the horizon
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023
Russian sporting talent (clockwise from top left): Alexander Ovechkin, Kamila Valieva, Daniil Medvedev, Mariya Lasitskene. ©  AP / Getty Images

Sanctions, suspensions, being stripped of major events. Russian sport has certainly been put through the wringer in 2022.

After Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, the nation’s sporting professionals have become collateral damage in the broader anti-Russian campaign which broke out.

Athletes have fallen victim to politics, unable to practice their trades on the international stage despite the mantra that sport should supposedly be immune from cross-border conflicts and intragovernmental rows. 

The trend was precipitated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the end of February, and has led to a multitude of federations directing a frenzy of bans and bluster at Russia’s sportsmen and women throughout the past ten months.

But as a turbulent year draws to a close, there are signs that 2023 could bring some welcome relief for Russian sport.

