icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2022 12:33
HomeSport News

Russia fights suspension after ‘unequal’ treatment

Russia’s membership of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) was suspended in November
Russia fights suspension after ‘unequal’ treatment
Russian athletes are hoping to be cleared for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. ©  Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has launched a bid to lift the suspension of its membership at international governing body the IPC. RPC president Pavel Rozhkov said his organization was aiming to reverse the “unequal” attitude towards athletes from his country.    

The IPC suspended the national committees from Russia and Belarus following a vote at an extraordinary general assembly in Berlin in November.

The international organization accused the RPC and its Belarusian counterpart of an “inability to comply with their membership obligations” amid the conflict in Ukraine. 

Russia suspended from International Paralympic Committee READ MORE: Russia suspended from International Paralympic Committee

The membership suspension imposed in November is widely seen as further jeopardizing the chances of Russian and Belarusian para-athletes being cleared for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

RPC president Rozhkov confirmed to TASS on Monday that his organization is bidding to have the suspension lifted, at least temporarily while a broader appeal is heard.  

“The decision of the IPC General Assembly violates not only the rights [of the RPC], but also the rights of athletes… since it deprives them of the right to participate in all IPC events and clearly indicates an unequal attitude towards [Russian and Belarusian] athletes compared with para-athletes from other countries,” Rozhkov said, according to TASS

“The RPC has applied to the IPC Appeals Tribunal with a motion to impose interim measures in the form of a suspension of the execution of the decision of the IPC Extraordinary General Assembly, pending consideration of an appeal from the RPC.

“If the decision remains in place pending appeal, the athletes will miss out on the opportunity to compete, resulting in their inability to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games or other major events, meaning they will miss the entire Paralympic sporting season,” Rozhkov added.

‘Impossible’ for world sport to develop without Russia – minister READ MORE: ‘Impossible’ for world sport to develop without Russia – minister

Back in March, para-athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned from appearing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics, after the IPC made a last-minute reversal of an initial decision to let them compete as neutrals.

The RPC’s current suspension of Russian and Belarusian membership has gone beyond the measures imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC has recommended a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at international competitions, but the respective national Olympic committees of the two countries have retained their memberships.

At an IOC summit in Switzerland earlier this month, the organization agreed to explore Asian-based proposals on a potential pathway back to competition for Russian and Belarusian athletes under neutral status.

The move is seen as a forward step in athletes’ chances of being cleared for qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

READ MORE: Russia vows to fight ‘discrimination’ after Paralympic suspension

Top stories

RT Features

Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The wealth and struggles of Africa
0:00
26:9
Sick of illness? Wu Zhiwei, Director of the Center for Public Health Research, Nanjing University Medical School
0:00
29:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies