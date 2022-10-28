icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Oct, 2022 13:58
HomeSport News

Russia outlines plans for latest ‘Friendship Games’

The country is gearing up to host the sporting event in November
Russia outlines plans for latest ‘Friendship Games’
Kazan will be the venue for the competitions. ©  Martin Schutt / picture alliance via Getty Images

Russia will welcome athletes from more than 20 countries when it hosts the ‘Friendship Games’ in the city of Kazan next month, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has said.

The games will be held from November 10 to 25, and will see more than 100 prizes handed out across a range of swimming and diving competitions.  

The event comes as Russian athletes remain banned from a variety of international tournaments because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian officials, however, have compensated by organizing their own tournaments and have discussed strengthening sporting ties with nations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SOC) and BRICS group, as well as elsewhere.

“On behalf of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, we are maintaining the level of competitive activity of our athletes,” said Chernyshenko as he discussed the ‘Friendship Games’ in a statement this week. 

Russia talks up new sporting ties READ MORE: Russia talks up new sporting ties

“The government has developed new formats for competitions in various sports with the participation of representatives of friendly countries.

“In November, the second stage of the International Friendship Games competition is scheduled to be held in Kazan.

“I would like to note that in comparison with the first stage, which took place in July-August this year, the geography of participants has expanded from 16 to 23 countries.

“Over 100 sets of awards will be distributed among 800 athletes. I am sure that hospitable Tatarstan will be delight athletes, coaches and fans with a worthy level of holding the games,” added Chernyshenko, who is an important sporting figure in his homeland and helped organize the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics. 

The ‘Friendship Games’ will be held with the support of the Russian Sports Ministry, as well as the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan and a number of national sports federations.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin praised the games as a way to “bring athletes together and underline our commitment to the principles of fair sport.”

“We always stand for international consolidation in sports and will continue to organize competitions of this format, as we see increased interest from athletes from other countries. The first stage of the games was successful, it brought together more than 1,000 athletes from different countries,” said Matytsin. 

Russian sport will weather sanctions storm – minister READ MORE: Russian sport will weather sanctions storm – minister

“I am sure that the second stage will be no less spectacular – sports fans will be able to watch the performances of the strongest Russian swimmers and divers and enjoy the atmosphere of the competition. And Kazan will once again confirm the status of a hospitable sports center of our country.”

Kazan boasts high-level swimming facilities, with the city’s Palace of Water Sports built for the 2013 World Summer Universiade. The venue has hosted other major international tournaments, including the 2015 FINA World Championships and World Cup events.

Russian swimmers are among those to currently be sidelined from global events following a recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the end of February.

Russian athletes and officials have criticized the bans as discriminatory and allowing sport to be undermined by politics, although IOC president Thomas Bach recently claimed it was “not the time” to lift the sanctions.

READ MORE: Russian sport ‘expanding circle of partners’ – Olympic official

In place of international competitions, Russia has organized its own showpieces such as the ‘We are Together – Sport’ event for the nation’s Paralympians, and the ‘Spartakiad’ games which ran across numerous sports during the summer.

Top stories

RT Features

Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies