icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Dec, 2022 12:10
HomeSport News

Sports body refused to pay multimillion-dollar compensation to Russia – official

Volleyball federation FIVB withdrew its 2022 World Championships from the country
Sports body refused to pay multimillion-dollar compensation to Russia – official
The draw for the 2022 FIVB World Championships had already been made before it was removed from Russia. ©  Pavel Pavlov / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Officials at international volleyball federation FIVB have refused to meet multimillion-dollar compensation obligations after stripping Russia of the 2022 Men’s World Championships, according to Russian official Aleksandr Yaremenko.

The 2022 men’s volleyball showpiece was due to be held from August 26 to September 11 at venues in 10 Russian cities.

As part of sanctions imposed on Russia by FIVB in March because of the conflict in Ukraine, the tournament was removed from the country and ended up being jointly hosted by Poland and Slovenia.

Russia has since demanded compensation from FIVB – although according to Yaremenko, who is secretary general of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation (VVF), the global governing body has reneged on its obligations.

“Initially, the position of FIVB was that the World Championships were canceled due to force majeure,” Yaremenko told TASS on Thursday.

 

Russia names price for canceled sporting showpiece READ MORE: Russia names price for canceled sporting showpiece

“This point is taken into account in any agreement, especially such an important one as [the agreement] for holding the World Championships.

“This clause states that if the championships are canceled, half of the entry fee is returned to the applicant. Of the $40 million Russia paid, $20 million should be returned.”

Yaremenko added that FIVB had endured “great difficulties” in shifting the tournament to Poland and Slovenia, and had done so simply to save face.

“In Russia, they could have made money, but they needed to hold the World Championships [in Poland and Slovenia] in order not to lose image.

“They changed their position, and now Russia can become the guilty party of this cancelation, and not a force majeure.”

The Russian volleyball federation says it has filed a legal case against FIVB at a Swiss court, seeking $80 million in compensation.

Russian Olympic chances ‘high’ despite qualifying ban – official READ MORE: Russian Olympic chances ‘high’ despite qualifying ban – official

“That’s why there was a case with [compensation] claims, at this stage the first claim should be the maximum in terms of declaring our losses. Therefore, the amount is so impressive,” Yaremenko explained.

The FIVB 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships were one of numerous major sports events which Russia was stripped of after launching its military campaign in Ukraine.

UEFA removed the Champions League final from St. Petersburg which was due to be held in May, while ice hockey federation the IIHF stripped Russia of the 2023 World Championships in both men’s and junior hockey. Formula 1 bosses also canceled their annual Grand Prix in Russia.

Russian football officials revealed in October that UEFA had compensated them in full, although elsewhere Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has said that money is still owed by other international organizations.  

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
Crosstalk: Transatlantic tensions
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies